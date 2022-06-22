Cybersecurity innovation among air force companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in cybersecurity in the air force equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 95 in the three months ending April – down from 135 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 149 in the three months ending April 2021 to 106 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Thales SA was the top innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in France, filed 38 related patents in the three months ending April. That was up from 36 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Raytheon Technologies Corp with 29 patent applications, France based Safran SA (10 applications), and the United States based Northrop Grumman Corp (4 applications).

Thales SA has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 5.3% in related patent applications in the three months ending April compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the air force equipment and technologies sector.