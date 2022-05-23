Artificial intelligence innovation among air force industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the air force equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI related patent applications in the industry stood at 49 in the three months ending March – down from 73 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 20 in the three months ending March 2021 to 21 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Thales SA was the top AI innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in France, filed 12 AI related patents in the three months ending March. That was down from 14 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Raytheon Technologies Corp with nine AI patent applications, the United States based The Boeing Co (8 applications), and France based Safran SA (7 applications).