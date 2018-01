Lethal aerial loitering systems provider UVision Air has successfully demonstrated its Hero-400EC extended-range loitering system in southern Israel.

The demonstration highlighted the tracking and lock-on capabilities of Hero-400EC using a moving vehicle and a human target in a wide range of operational scenarios, in addition to the system’s mission-abort capabilities.

UVision also demonstrated the capability of the loitering system in striking a target with exact precision.

UVision Air CEO Noam Levitt said: “The demonstration we recently carried out for a strategic customer proved the remarkable capabilities of our Hero-400EC system.

“This system incorporates a high level of both precision attack, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

“The system is simple to operate and allows field forces to quickly respond with the ability to eliminate any immediate threat that arises.”

The 2.1m-long Hero-400EC is equipped with a new electric motor that delivers high-speed transit and low-speed loitering with much lower acoustic and thermal signatures that help improve stealth.

The aerodynamic cruciform design offers high-precision terminal engagement accuracy against static and moving targets, or targets in confined urban environments. This helps reduce collateral damage.

Featuring a wing-span of 2.4m and a maximum take-off weight of 40kg, the system’s deployable wings enable any angle of attack and provide missile-level pinpoint strike capabilities.

Additional features of the systems are a stabilised electro-optic / infrared (EO / IR) payload, a line-of-sight two-way data link with a range between 40km-150km, a man-in-the-loop capability, and two-hour endurance.

Operational altitude of the system is 18,000ft with loitering / transit speeds of 50k-150k.

The rail-launched UVision system can be controlled by a single operator and can also be launched from a modular multi-tube canister.