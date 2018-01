Terma North America has been awarded a new contract to deliver the 3D-Audio system for the US Air Force (USAF) Reserve Command and the US Air National Guard’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft.

Valued at $44.3m, the new indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will see the company engineering, integrating, generating, and supporting the 3D-Audio for F-16 C and D aircraft models.

The scope of work under the current contract also involves providing repair support, spares, and support equipment.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Terma’s 3D-Audio has been designed for the F-16 aircraft to replace the existing intercom system, including the amplifier and the headset of the pilot’s helmet.

The system reduces the level of acoustical and electrical noise usually found in most military aircraft.

According to the company, the Terma 3D-Audio solution uses a generic head-related transfer function (HRTF) and is designed to improve situational awareness, reaction time, speech intelligibility, and flight safety.

The capability to recreate ‘natural sound’ is used with the company’s advanced communication and situational awareness solution to deliver audio warnings/cues and radio messages to the pilot.

Earlier this month, the Belgian Defence awarded a contract for the delivery of Terma aircraft audio management system (AAMS) for their F-16s, which includes 3D-Audio and noise reduction capabilities.