US-based company Rockwell Collins has secured a new contract from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to deliver support for the Robins Air Force Base maintenance depot in the Houston County, Georgia.

The current deal is part of the defence agency’s first performance-based logistics (PBL) contract with the US Air Force (USAF).

Valued at $22m, the DLA’s initial contract will continue for three years with Rockwell Collins delivering total supply chain management for replacement parts on the AN / ARC-171, AN / ARC-190, and AN / ARR-85 airborne communication products.

“Our teamwork will produce successful, measurable, repeatable results while allowing the airforce to truly authenticate the value PBLs have.”

Rockwell Collins Americas vice-president and managing director Alan Prowse said: “Keeping the warfighter’s mission needs as the top priority, we collaborated with the DLA and experts at Robins Air Force Base to develop a tailored parts management solution.

The PBL contract is expected to provide increased readiness to the USAF by ensuring enhanced visibility to demand at the depot maintenance line and help reduce inventory and infrastructure costs.

Rockwell Collins has more than 20 years of experience in carrying out PBL contracts.