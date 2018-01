The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected Orbital ATK for its hypersonic engine research project.

As part of the new contract with DARPA, the company will study potential integration of turbine and hypersonic engine technologies into a new aircraft propulsion system under the advanced full range engine (AFRE) programme.

DARPA’s AFRE programme focuses on developing a new aircraft propulsion system that would have the capability to operate over the full range of speeds from conventional runway low-speed take-off through hypersonic flight and back to a conventional landing.

The new propulsion systems that function at hypersonic speeds can extend range and shorten response times, while providing increased effectiveness compared to the existing military systems.

In addition, the AFRE programme will explore the concept of a combined cycle engine technology whereby during the flight, a turbine engine would operate up to supersonic speeds and a dual-mode ramjet would transition to hypersonic speed.

Besides the current programme, Orbital ATK is also developing rocket pulse motors to operate at extremely cold temperatures that offer enhanced range and flexibility for tactical as well as defence applications.

Also, the company has a number of latest and advanced hypersonic test facilities along the East Coast.

It also provides organisations with custom test products used to advance the new capabilities and address the future requirements of the warfighters.

Press release: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005243/en

Program Seeks to Integrate Technologies into a New Aircraft Propulsion System

January 23, 2018 08:30 AM Eastern Standard Time

Aside from the AFRE program, Orbital ATK is developing rocket pulse motors to operate at extremely cold temperatures that provide increased range and flexibility for both tactical and defense applications. The company also maintains a number of state-of-the-art hypersonic test facilities along the East Coast, as well as offers custom test products to organizations to advance these groundbreaking capabilities and meet the needs of tomorrow’s warfighter.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

