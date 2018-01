Mercury Systems has secured an order from an undisclosed defence prime contractor for the delivery of its BuiltSecure high-density secure memory devices.

Once delivered, the memory devices will be integrated into a latest and advanced airborne command, control and intelligence (C2I) computing system.

The follow-on order was booked in the second quarter of Mercury Systems’ fiscal year 2018 and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.

The follow-on contract is valued at $7.7m.

The memory devices are designed and built in the company’s Advanced Microelectronics Center (AMC) in Phoenix, Arizona, US.

Mercury Systems Advanced Microelectronics Solutions Group senior vice-president and general manager Charlie Leader said: “We are very pleased to receive this follow-on order from our valued customer for BuiltSecure high-speed memory devices.

“With the capabilities embedded in our Phoenix AMC, Mercury delivers the most advanced commercial memory technologies in a compact form factor engineered to withstand the harshest operating conditions encountered by our warfighters.”

BuiltSecure memory devices leverage Mercury Systems’ expertise in three-dimensional packaging technology, transforming a two-dimensional array of memory devices into a single, vertically-integrated memory module ruggedised for the harshest military operating environments.

In October last year, the company received a $3.2m follow-on order from a defence prime contractor for BuiltSecure devices to be installed into an airborne C2I system.

Another $8m contract was received in September the same year for the delivery of the memory devices for integration into active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems installed on an advanced airborne military platform.

Jan 9, 2018

Mercury Systems Receives $7.7M BuiltSecure Memory Order for Airborne Command, Control and Intelligence Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) announced it received a $7.7 million follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for BuiltSecure™ high-density secure memory devices integrated into a state-of-the-art airborne command, control and intelligence system. The order was booked in the Company's fiscal 2018 second quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

BuiltSecure memory devices leverage the Company’s expertise in three-dimensional packaging technology, transforming a two-dimensional array of memory devices into a single, vertically-integrated memory module ruggedized for the harshest military operating environments. With up to 85% space savings enabled by Mercury’s BuiltSecure memory devices, valuable board real estate is now available to system architects for the incorporation of additional components needed to support enhanced system functionality. BuiltSecure memory devices are designed and manufactured in the Company’s Advanced Microelectronics Center (AMC) in Phoenix, Ariz.

“We are very pleased to receive this follow-on order from our valued customer for BuiltSecure high-speed memory devices,” said Charlie Leader, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Advanced Microelectronics Solutions group. “With the capabilities embedded in our Phoenix AMC, Mercury delivers the most advanced commercial memory technologies in a compact form factor engineered to withstand the harshest operating conditions encountered by our warfighters.”

