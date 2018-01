UK-based company Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has secured a new contract to support the fleet of Hercules C-130H aircraft for the French Air Force.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will deliver engineering services to the fleet of 14 C-130H aircraft built by Lockheed Martin.

The current contract has been awarded by France’s state-owned company Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (SIAé).

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group chief executive officer Alistair McPhee said: “We are proud to have been trusted to support the French Air Force Fleet of C-130H aircraft.

“Our experience, knowledge and skills, gained over 50 years on the C-130 platform is proven and we are extremely pleased to have won this competitive process.”

The engineering services support to be provided by the company to the French Air Force fleet will help improve the aircraft availability.

The new contract involves scope for providing technical services to the aircraft over a transition period, which will be followed by four years of full-service delivery with provision for additional option periods of two years.

McPhee added: “This new contract to support the French Air Force C-130H fleet further strengthens our customer base, as we continue to expand the range of services that we deliver to international C-130 operators.”

In August 2013, Marshall secured a study phase contract from the Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA) procurement agency for an upgrade of the French Air Force’s C-130H aircraft fleet.

The C-130H is a four-engine turboprop aircraft that is specifically designed to carry a maximum payload and support a wide range of surveillance and recovery operations.