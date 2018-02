Kaman’s Aerospace division has received a direct commercial sale (DCS) order, with an expected total value of $324m, for the procurement of joint programmable fuses (JPF).

Currently being the US Air Force’s (USAF) bomb fuse of choice, the JPF allows the settings of a weapon to be programmed on the wing in flight.

Kaman chairman, president, and chief executive officer Neal J Keating said: “This order represents the largest single order in the history of the JPF programme and when combined with orders received under Option 13 of our USAF contract and expected orders under Option 14, will add a total of over $500m to our order book and backlog, securing the future of this programme for many years.

“The JPF’s advanced capabilities, mission flexibility, and outstanding reliability make it an essential component of bomb systems for use by militaries around the world.”

Delivery of the JPFs is expected to commence next year and run up to 2022.

The company manufactures the fuses at its facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Middletown, Connecticut, US.

The fuse is compatible for use on a wide range of weapons, including general purpose bombs and guided bombs that use joint direct attack munition (JDAM) or Paveway kits on US aircraft such as F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52, and the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It can also be used on other international aircraft such as Mirage 3 and Gripen.

Earlier this year, Kaman’s aerospace unit secured a $17m contract modification from the USAF under Option 13 for the procurement of JPFs.

Kaman has served as the only provider of the JPFs to the USAF since 2002. The company also provides the fuses to 26 other nations.