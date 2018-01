The US has delivered the final shipment of the new UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF).

With the delivery, the JAF currently has a total fleet of 12 Black Hawk aircraft.

Once operational, the helicopters will help bolster the operations of the JAF and its Quick Reaction Force (QRF), in addition to strengthening the security of the Middle East country.

The delivery will also support the US ally to defend against terrorism, in civil defence operations, and defeat ISIS.

During a delivery ceremony, the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and the QRF carried out a live fire and infiltration demonstration revealing the capabilities of the versatile and advanced aircraft.

US Embassy chargé d’affaires Amman Henry Wooster said: “The US and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have a historic and enduring relationship, built on shared values and shared interests.

“Our military partnership epitomises our mutual goals for a secure and stable region. Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of a new JAF capability in the form of a state-of-the-art UH-60 Black Hawk fleet.”

In March last year, the US carried out the first delivery of the Black Hawk helicopters to Jordan.

Last year, the US Congress appropriated $470m to the JAF and the RJAF, including training for pilots, crew chiefs, and maintenance technicians, in addition to spare parts, ground equipment, weapons, ammunition, and shelters for the helicopters.