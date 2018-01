The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the proposed plans to purchase precision-guided bombs and Barak missiles.

Under a deal worth Rs12.54bn ($197.4m), India plans to procure 240 bombs from Rosoboronexport in Russia for use by the country’s airforce.

The MoD stated: “This procurement will address the deficiency of precision-guided munitions in the Indian Air Force (IAF) arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF.”

131 Barak missiles and associated equipment will also be bought from Israel’s Rafael Advance Defence Systems for Rs4.6bn ($72.4m).

The surface-to-air missiles can be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system against anti-ship missiles, the MoD stated.

The MoD has cancelled a previously agreed $500m deal with Rafael for the purchase of Spike anti-tank guided missiles, according to media sources.

The cancellation comes ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official visit to Indian capital New Delhi.

Commenting on the cancellation of the deal, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems was quoted by Reuters as saying: “Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian MoD and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide India with the most advanced and innovative systems.”