The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has awarded a SEK1.350bn ($171.1m) contract for Gripen fighter aircraft support.

Under the terms of the deal, Saab will be responsible for providing development and operational support to Gripen for a period of three years, from 2018 to 2020.

The scope of the project includes operating activities in rigs, simulators, and test aircraft for the verification and validation of the Gripen C / D and Gripen E fighter aircraft systems, in addition to the operational support for the Gripen C / D aircraft.

The operations regarding the major part of the order will be carried out at Saab facilities in the Swedish towns of Linköping, Gothenburg, Järfälla, and Arboga.

In December last year, the company secured a supplemental contract, worth approximately SEK400m ($50.69m), for the delivery of new equipment for the Swedish Armed Forces’ Gripen E aircraft.

The original contract between Saab and FMV was signed in 2013 for the development and upgrade of the Gripen E aircraft.

Saab’s Gripen C / D aircraft is the first of the new-generation, multi-role fighter jet to have begun operational service.

Equipped with the latest technology and weapons, the aircraft is capable of carrying out a wide range of operations that include all three air-to-air, air-to-surface, and reconnaissance missions.

The upgraded Gripen E is a fully Nato-interoperable, multi-role fighter aircraft that has been designed specifically to be adaptive to changing threats and operational requirements faced by the modern airforces.