The European Defence Agency (EDA) has deployed and connected the medium altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted air systems (MALE RPAS) desktop simulators in France and Italy.

The deployment of the MALE RPAS to Italy completes the delivery of the first part of up to nine systems, which is slated to be distributed across European military RPAS Schools and Centres of Excellence that will enable networked collaborative training.

The aim of the project is to establish a European MALE RPAS community of interest that would help enhance procedures and tactics while harmonising training approaches.

Developed by the EDA under the mandate of the European MALE RPAS Community, the project is a joint effort with the European Air Group (EAG).

“This will help improve interoperability between member states that currently field MALE RPAS platforms.”

As part of the project, the EDA is responsible for delivering the RPAS training technology demonstrator equipment and the EAG is providing training schedules to use the new system.

This will help improve interoperability between member states that currently field MALE RPAS platforms, in addition to the ones those intend to deploy the capability within a timeframe of five to ten years.

The launch of the unmanned air systems will run in parallel with a virtual exercise programme that will provide opportunities for joint training and the cross-fertilisation of training approaches, with instructors teaching lessons across the network to students at the dispersed sites.

The project is slated to initially continue for four years as a training technology demonstrator.