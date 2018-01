Terma North America has received a $44.3m contract to supply the 3D-Audio system to the US Air Force (USAF) until January 2024.

The company will provide engineering, integration, support equipment, spares, and repair services to the 3D-Audio system of the F-16 C and D Fighting Falcon aircraft operated by the US Air Force Reserve Command and the US Air National Guard.

The 3D-Audio solution is designed to reduce acoustical and electrical noise in aircraft.

The Government of Belgium has filed a foreign military sale (FMS) request with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency for military aircraft.

The possible $6.53bn FMS covers 34 F-35 joint strike fighter conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft, and 38 Pratt and Whitney F-135 engines, including 34 installed and four spares, as well as electronic warfare systems and F-35 support equipment.

The new equipment and systems are expected to increase Belgium’s air-to-air and air-to-ground attack capability.

The potential prime contractors for the sale are Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, and Pratt and Whitney Military Engines.