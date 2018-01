Rockwell Collins has secured a three-year contract worth $22m to provide logistics support for the Robins Air Force Base maintenance depot.

The contractor will provide supply chain and logistics solutions for replacement parts on the AN/ARC-190, AN/ARR-85, and AN/ARC-171 airborne communication systems.

Awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency, the deal will help assess combat readiness of the US Air Force (USAF).

Orbital ATK has won a contract worth $23m from the USAF for the full-rate production of the advanced FMU-167/B hard target void sensing fuse (HTVSF).

HTVSF is a cockpit programmable fuse, featuring advanced sensors and hardened electronics technology.

It has the ability to destroy hard and deeply buried tactical targets.

Terma has received a contract to supply a pylon-integrated dispensing system (PIDS+) for the Belgian Air Force’s F-16 fighter aircraft.

The PIDS+ variant is equipped with left and right-hand pylons, which are integrated with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V) 2 missile warning system to detect attacking missiles.

Turkish firms Roketsan, Aselsan, and Franco-Italian consortium Eurosam have received a contract from the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) to conduct a study for Turkey’s future long-range air and missile defence system.

The future missile defence system is intended to meet the operational requirements of the Turkish Air Force.

The 18-month study will also support the launch of a joint long-range air and missile defence programme initiated by France, Italy, and Turkey.