Lockheed Martin has won a $110m contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory for the Phase I development of Gray Wolf subsonic cruise missile.

The missile will be designed for integration onto the aircraft platforms such as F-16, F-35, F-15, F-18, B-1, B-2, and B-52.

The Gray Wolf missile will provide optimum mission flexibility and spiral growth capabilities to the US Air Force (USAF).

Saab has agreed to provide algorithm development and evaluation support for South Korea’s airborne active electronically scanned array (AESA) fighter radar development programme, under a SEK125m ($15.2m) contract.

Other partners involved in the radar development programme are the Korean Agency for Defence Development and LIG Nex1.

The radar is intended for use on South Korea’s domestic fighter aircraft.

Bell Helicopter Textron has been awarded a $27.26m contract modification to deliver four Bell 412EP helicopters and associated training support for the Argentine Air Force, under a foreign military sale (FMS) programme.

“The Gray Wolf missile will provide optimum mission flexibility and spiral growth capabilities to the US Air Force.”

Awarded by the US Army Contracting Command, the contract will run through June 2018.

The work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, US.

The Boeing Company has secured a contract modification from the USAF to provide mod 7 wafer instrumentation support kits at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US.

The $40.61m deal will support the Minuteman force development evaluation test flight programme at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The work will be carried out at Boeing’s Defense, Space, and Security business unit in Layton, Utah, US, and is scheduled for completion by May 2022.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation has been awarded a $444.6m contract for support work on AAQ-24 large aircraft infrared countermeasure system.

Scheduled for completion by December 2022, the contract covers the repair of 34 national stock numbers.

The work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia, US.