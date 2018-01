Canadian firm Cascade Aerospace has secured an order to modernise avionics on-board the L-100 (C-130) Hercules aircraft, which is in service with the Mexican Air Force.

The contract will see Cascade Aerospace install and integrate Rockwell Collins’ advanced Flight2 digital avionics suite on the L-100 fleet.

Cascade Aerospace will also deliver operational and technical training for the Mexican Air Force personnel at its facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

Rockwell Collins has been awarded a performance-based logistics contract worth $22m to provide support for the Robins Air Force Base maintenance depot in Houston County, Georgia, US.

The contractor will deliver total supply chain management for AN / ARC-171, AN / ARC-190, and AN / ARR-85 airborne communication systems being maintained by the Robins Air Force Base.

Awarded by the US Defense Logistics Agency, the contract will help increase operational readiness capabilities of the US Air Force (USAF).

The PBL contract is also expected to reduce inventory and infrastructure costs.

Kaman Aerospace, a unit of Kaman Corporation, has received a $17m contract modification from the USAF to procure joint programmable fuses (JPFs), under Option 13 of the JPF contract.

The contract will bring the total value of the JPF project’s Option 13 to $102m.

The JPFs can be fitted to a range of weapons, including general purpose and guided bombs used in joint direct attack munition, or Paveway kits on-board various fighter aircraft.

Mercury Systems has been awarded a $7.7m contract to deliver BuiltSecure high-density secure memory devices to an undisclosed contractor.

The devices will be installed in an airborne command, control and intelligence (C2I) computing system.

Deliveries of the devices are expected to begin this year.