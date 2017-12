The Netherlands Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract to The Boeing Company to modernise Chinook helicopters operated by the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

The contract will see Boeing upgrade six Chinook helicopters to the latest F-model Chinook standards to improve operational capabilities.

The upgraded Chinooks are scheduled to be delivered at the beginning of 2021.

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract worth $64m by the US Air Force to produce a bomber armament tester (BAT) system.

The contractor will design, develop, manufacture and provide maintenance services for up to 90 BAT systems, which will be used to test the operational readiness of the bomb ejector racks, pylon assemblies, and rotary launchers on B-52H, B-1B, and B-2A aircraft.

The systems will be delivered over a period of nine years, beginning next year.

PZL Warszawa-Okecie has received a contract from the Polish Defense Ministry to modernise 12 PZL 130 Orlik TC-I trainer aircraft operated by the Polish Air Force.

The contractor will upgrade structural parts, engines, cockpit, and avionics of Orlik TC-I trainers to add decades of operational life.

The upgraded aircraft, designated Orlik TC II Advanced, will join the existing fleet of 20 aircraft between mid-2019 and October 2020.

The Swedish Defence and Material Administration has awarded a Gripen E contract worth SEK400m ($47.68m) to Saab.

Under the contract, Saab will acquire new equipment to manufacture Gripen E multi-role fighter aircraft, instead of reusing parts from the existing aircraft.

The new-build aircraft are intended for use by the Swedish Air Force.