The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Hallmark programme has completed initial research and awarded 11 Phase I contracts for the development of the latest tools and technologies to plan, assess and execute US military operations in space.

This would help increase existing commercial technologies and pursue new capabilities.

Known as Hallmark Tools and Capabilities 2 (Hallmark-TC2) BAA, the DARPA programme aims to develop and validate additional technologies to complement and increase the Hallmark-Tools, Capabilities and Evaluation Methodology (TCEM). It will also improve the capabilities currently being incorporated into the Hallmark software testbeds.

DARPA Tactical Technology Office (TTO) programme manager lieutenant colonel Jeremy Raley said: “21st century space battle management and command and control (BMC2) must enable commanders to quickly understand and handle situations by optimising delivery and presentation of crucial information to make decisions, then provide flexible options for effective, timely response.

“Hallmark aims to more quickly, collaboratively and cost-effectively develop unprecedented space BMC2 tools.”

“Hallmark aims to more quickly, collaboratively and cost-effectively develop unprecedented space BMC2 tools.”

The Phase I research of the programme focuses on building a new modular system that would easily add, remove and exchange tools from multiple providers.

Hallmark-TCEM is creating the first set of tools and technologies, in addition to providing one of the first instances of using cognitive evaluation to inform the development of tools for the US military command and control.

DARPA is using cognitive evaluation to easily identify which tool and task combinations convey information can most effectively contribute to operators’ understanding of situations and improve real-time decision making.