The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential foreign military sale to continue F-16 support and sustainment services to Poland.

Under the estimated $200m sale, Poland seeks follow-on support for its existing F-16 fleet, which includes aircraft maintenance, system and overhauls and upgrades.

The sale also covers engine support, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, technical, and logistical support.

The potential sale will enhance the security of the Nato ally and contribute to US foreign policy and national security.

Poland plays a crucial role in ensuring political stability and economic progress in Central Europe.

Harris Corporation, Boeing, UTC Aerospace Systems’ ISR Systems, Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Cubic Defense Applications, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin Aero, Exelis Electronic, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Honeywell, Booz Allen Hamilton, and BAE Systems of Arlington will serve as prime contractors for the sale.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that has been designed to perform air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack missions.

The aircraft comes with a bubble canopy, side stick controller, a seat reclined 30 degrees, and a fly-by-wire flight control system.

It can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter.

The F-16 can fly more than 860km and deliver its weapons with superior accuracy.