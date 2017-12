Airbus subsidiary PZL Warszawa-Okęcie has secured a contract to modernise the Polish Air Force’s fleet of PZL 130 Orlik TC-I trainer aircraft to the latest Orlik TC II standard.

The contract awarded by the Polish Defense Ministry includes upgrading structural components and avionics on 12 PZL 130 Orlik TC-I aircraft.

As part of the upgrade programme, the aircraft will receive new wings, tails, engines and propellers.

Work will also include completely replacing the cockpit instrumentation and avionics with modern systems.

The modernised aircraft, called Orlik TC II Advanced, will join 16 similar aircraft that are currently being updated from the more recent Orlik TC II standard in a uniform fleet, according to the company.

The upgraded aircraft will return to service at 42 Air Training Base, Radom, Poland, between mid-2019 and October 2020.

PZL president and CEO Manuel Heredia said: “This programme will provide a cost-effective route for Poland to train its future military pilots in an advanced aircraft that meets all equipment requirements to fly in today’s regulated and controlled airspace while remaining a fully aerobatic trainer permitting the latest instructional techniques.

“The production capabilities that we gain during this work will lay the ground for the resumption of series production of the Orlik for export customers for which we see excellent possibilities.”

An Orlik full flight simulator is also being developed for the Polish Air Force as part of a separate contract.