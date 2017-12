Lockheed Martin has secured a $961m contract to upgrade Sniper advanced targeting pods (ATPs) for the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the contract, the company will provide sustainment and upgrades for the USAF’s fleet of 683 Sniper ATPs over a period of five years.

The contract also allows the USAF to place orders for logistics, spares, software and sensor enhancements, among other activities, Lockheed stated.

USAF programme manager Nicole Visosky said: “This contract enables us to respond promptly to the needs of our warfighters, including maintaining Sniper’s availability and reliability rates while advancing capabilities through pod upgrades.”

The Sniper ATP has been designed to detect, identify, automatically track, and laser-designate small tactical targets at long ranges.

It also supports employment of all laser and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets, Lockheed stated.

The ATP, which provides superior air-to-ground and air-to-air targeting capability, is continuously upgraded with the most advanced technology, according to the company.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services vice-president Paul Lemmo said: “Sniper’s availability, reliability and performance are critical to the US Air Force and warfighters worldwide.

“We are proud to continue partnering with the US Air Force to deliver our most advanced targeting technology and support ongoing operations.”

Lockheed’s Sniper ATP is claimed to be interoperable across multiple platforms, including the USAF and multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52, and Typhoon aircraft.