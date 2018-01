Canadian specialty aerospace and defence company Cascade Aerospace has been contracted to perform avionics modernisation of one Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM) L-100 (C-130) Hercules aircraft.

The current deal follows the recent delivery of two upgraded C-130K Hercules aircraft to the Mexican Air Force.

The two aircraft were equipped with advanced digital avionics provided by Rockwell Collins, which provided the aircraft with unrestricted access to global airspace by meeting current communication, navigation, surveillance / air traffic management (CNS / ATM) airspace requirements.

The programme is contracted through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Canada and Mexico in November 2013.

Cascade Aerospace chief operating officer and executive vice-president Kevin Lemke said: “Completing the C-130 fleet modernisation represents a significant milestone for Cascade and affirms our excellent relationship with the Mexican Air Force as a support provider of choice since 2013.

“The upgrade of this aircraft will establish a common cockpit configuration for the entire FAM C-130 fleet, thereby enhancing fleet capability as well as providing efficiencies in maintenance, training, and operational availability.”

Under the terms of the new contract, the company will be responsible for the installation and integration of Rockwell Collins’ advanced Flight2 digital avionics suite.

Cascade Aerospace will also be responsible for delivering operational and technical training for the Mexican Air Force personnel at the company’s facility and headquarters in Abbotsford, British Columbia.