BAE Systems has secured a $64m contract to develop a bomber armament tester (BAT) system for the US Air Force (USAF).

The contract covers the design, development, manufacture and maintenance of 90 BAT systems.

The BAT system is capable of testing the operational readiness of the bomb ejector racks, rotary launchers, and pylon assemblies aboard B-1B, B-2A and B-52H aircraft.

BAE Systems analytics solutions vice-president Kevin Malone said: “The BAT system provides critical verification that the aircraft’s weapon systems are operating as specified.

“Our team, which includes Marvin Test Solutions and the Air Force Air Logistics Complexes, has extensive experience developing flight line qualified armament testers and test programme sets.”

Deliveries under the contract will be carried out in three phases over the next nine years.

BAT system development will be carried out at BAE Systems’ US facilities in San Diego, California, and Fort Worth, Texas.

BAE Systems is an international provider of test solutions for military and commercial clients. More than 3,000 F-16 aircraft use BAE products worldwide.

Features of BAE Systems’ testers include support for flight and fire controls, communications, electronic warfare, and diagnostic systems.