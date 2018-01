The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has placed a new order to Airbus for the delivery of an additional C295 search and rescue (SAR) aircraft.

The latest deal constitutes the firming of an option included in an earlier contract signed in 2014 for the supply of three Airbus C295 aircraft.

With the completion of the delivery, the air force will have a total of 15 units of the transport-configured Airbus C295 SAR aircraft currently in service with the FAB.

Once deployed, the three aircraft will serve alongside the fleet of 12 Airbus C295s already delivered to Brazil.

The first of the three C295s was delivered last year after the aircraft demonstrated its maritime patrol, and search and rescue capabilities in a wide range of environments and recorded complete availability during its five week tour through four continents.

The second C295 SAR will be delivered to the FAB next year and the third will be handed over in 2020.

The reliable and versatile Airbus C295 aircraft is an advanced fully certified tactical airlifter and is capable of performing a wide range of missions.

It is designed to carry out multi-role operations and combat missions across the world under all weather conditions, day and night from desert to maritime environments and from extreme hot to extreme cold temperatures.

With a range of 2,000nm, the aircraft can remain airborne for up to 11 hours and can carry 71 troops and 50 paratroops and five pallets.

Press release / image: http://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2018/01/brazil-orders-additional-airbus-c295-search-and-rescue-aircraft.html

Additional link: http://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2014/07/brazil-orders-airbus-c295-search-and-rescue-aircraft.html

http://www.airbus.com/defence/c295.html

Brazil orders additional Airbus C295 search and rescue aircraft

22 January 2018

Brazil has ordered an additional Airbus C295 search and rescue (SAR) aircraft that will eventually take to 15 the number of C295s in service with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

This latest order constitutes the firming of an option included in an earlier contract in 2014. It was signed at the end of last year and will therefore be included in the 2017 orderbook. The three SAR aircraft will serve alongside 12 transport-configured C295s already delivered.

The first of the three SAR aircraft was delivered last year and performed a successful five week tour through four continents before arriving in Brazil. The aircraft demonstrated its maritime patrol and search and rescue capabilities in a wide range of environments and recorded 100% availability during the tour.

The second FAB C295 SAR will be delivered in 2019 and the third in 2020.

More than 200 C295s have now been ordered by 26 countries. In the Latin American region, more than 100 Airbus military transport aircraft of all kinds are now in operation.